The new Jeep Compass 4xe goes extreme in Sardinia

Jeep has decided to stage a dramatic cinematic intervention. The brand is launching a four-episode YouTube miniseries before the end of the year to explicitly prove that the new Jeep Compass 4xe can survive far away from the safety of paved roads. Dubbed “Capability Stories”, this digital experiment aims to showcase real-world footage of their most performant model conquering extreme terrain.

The first episode throws the vehicle straight into the deep end of the stunning Sardinian dunes between Riola Sardo and Arbus. This highly technical off-road playground was chosen to demonstrate how the vehicle manages loose, shifty surfaces without losing its composure. Fabio Catone, Jeep’s Head for Enlarged Europe, summed it up perfectly with the classic marketing mantra: “seeing is believing”.

Looking past the YouTube hype, the actual mechanical data of this machine is surprisingly serious for a vehicle destined to spend 99% of its life on a highway. The fully electric dual-motor system delivers a whopping 375 HP, giving the all-wheel-drive setup immense electronic precision. Jeep also lifted the chassis by 10 mm, yielding an impressive 28° approach angle, a 17° breakover angle, a 31° departure angle, and a 480 mm wading depth, perfect for navigating unexpected flash floods or deep puddles.

The real engineering overkill, however, is the rear axle’s 14:1 reduction gear, which helps erogate an astronomical 3,100 Nm of torque directly to the rear wheels. This massive grunt allows the Compass 4xe to effortlessly walk up 20% inclines without its front tires spinning uselessly.

Drivers can dictate this chaos using the 4xe Selec-Terrain system, featuring five distinct modes: AUTO, SPORT, SAND AND MUD, SNOW, and 4×4 LOCK. Flipping the switch to Sand and Mud triggers an overboost that unleashes 100% of the vehicle’s power, while an algorithm micro-manages axle slip. As the official test pilot dutifully noted, the torque distribution is flawless, meaning you will have absolutely no excuse for getting stuck during your next weekend getaway.