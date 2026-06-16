Jeep revives the Trailhawk and Overland trims for the 2027 Grand Cherokee

Jeep is doubling down on its classic split-personality disorder. For the 2027 model year, the Grand Cherokee is reviving two historic nameplates that perfectly define the modern SUV existential crisis: the dirt-worshipping Trailhawk and the tarmac-gliding Overland. It is a textbook tale of two very different buyers. One who genuinely wants to conquer literal mountains, and another who simply wants to look affluent while driving past them on the interstate.

The headline grabber here is undoubtedly the return of the 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk. Since 2013, this specific trim has represented the absolute peak of adventure for the nameplate, catering to consumers who want actual mechanical capability rather than just a rugged appearance package.

This time, Jeep is backing up that outdoorsy marketing with real muscle under the hood, introducing a new 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo engine. Mated to a slick eight-speed automatic transmission, this powertrain pumps out 324 HP and 332 lb-ft of torque. Crucially, that torque peaks early at 3,000 rpm, ensuring maximum low-speed readiness when you are trying to modulate over jagged boulders far away from civilization.

The technical off-road arsenal is genuinely heavy-duty, featuring the Quadra-Trac II 4×4 system with a two-speed transfer case, Selec-Terrain traction management with a dedicated Rock mode, Quadra-Lift air suspension, and an electronic limited-slip rear differential. It is shielded by six high-strength steel skid plates protecting everything from the engine and transmission to the fuel tank. Boasting a massive 29 centimeters of ground clearance and armed with a specialized TrailCam, the vehicle delivers approach, breakover, and departure angles of 36, 24.4, and 30.3 degrees respectively.

Outside, signature red tow hooks and a matte black hood decal signal its intentions, though the cabin smartly pivots to premium tech with black Nappa leather, contrasting red stitching, and a sharp 12.3-inch infotainment display.

The 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland takes a completely different path. This is a high-end lounge tailored strictly for the pavement-bound elite, swapping out rugged underbody steel armor for giant 21-inch wheels and a heavy dose of premium chrome accents.

Inside, the cabin becomes a plush cocoon featuring heated and ventilated Nappa leather front seats, heated rear seats, and a 360-degree camera system designed to prevent you from curbing those precious oversized rims.