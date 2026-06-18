2026 Jeep Recon EPA rating confirms efficiency is not its strong point

The EPA figures released in the United States give the Jeep Recon Moab a range of 222 miles, equal to around 357 km, with energy consumption of 48 kWh per 100 miles. Compared with its roughly 100 kWh battery, this result places Jeep’s electric SUV at the lower end of the segment for energy efficiency, well below rivals such as the Rivian R2 Performance, which uses around 34 kWh per 100 miles with 20-inch all-terrain tyres while also offering a longer range.

The figure does not come as a complete surprise, but it still falls short of the initial expectations, which suggested around 230 miles for the Moab version. The main reason lies in the design choices that define the Recon’s identity.

Jeep Recon Moab gets 222-mile EPA range, but efficiency raises questions

The body is tall, upright and squared-off, in line with Jeep DNA but clearly less favourable from an aerodynamic point of view, especially at higher speeds. Weight also plays a major role. The Recon Moab exceeds 6,100 lb, or around 2,770 kg, a significant mass caused by the large battery, the robust structure and the equipment designed for off-road use.

In exchange for this efficiency penalty, the Recon Moab offers a technical package that remains difficult to find elsewhere in the electric SUV segment. The model uses the STLA Large platform with all-wheel drive, 650 hp and around 840 Nm of torque. DC fast charging can take the battery from 5% to 80% in about 28 minutes. The off-road setup includes an electronically locking rear differential, generous tyres, a chassis setup designed for difficult terrain, removable doors and an opening roof. These solutions bring the Recon closer to the Wrangler world than to that of conventional electric crossovers.

Price adds another point of discussion. At around $68,990, the Recon Moab targets buyers looking for an electric vehicle with a more specialised character, rather than a mainstream EV focused mainly on efficiency. It asks customers to accept a clear trade-off between off-road capability and limited range. Direct comparison with more efficient and less expensive rivals inevitably raises a question: how much will the market pay for an electric SUV built around personality rather than energy optimisation?

The answer will depend largely on the type of customer. For Jeep buyers who want an electric model that keeps the brand’s language and capability, the Recon Moab represents one of the few real options. For those who focus mainly on range, efficiency and value for money, the Recon’s EPA rating could push them towards other models. Jeep will also offer the model with a combustion engine for customers who like the Recon’s concept but do not want the fully electric version.