Jeep has chosen to describe its design language through the “From sketch to legend” project, an initiative that follows the Car Design Award 2026 won in the Brand Design Language category. The award did not focus on a single model, but on the consistency of the entire range, recognising the brand’s ability to apply the same formal language to very different vehicles while maintaining an immediately recognisable personality.

Jeep Design brings the brand’s identity pillars together in one vision

The project brings together, in a single sketch, the elements that have defined Jeep’s identity for more than 80 years. The seven-slot grille, trapezoidal wheel arches, solid surfaces, raised ground clearance and robust proportions are not simple historical references. They come from a design approach that links every line to a specific function. Body protection, versatility, cargo space, visibility and off-road capability therefore become part of the brand’s visual language, where form does not exist merely for decoration but responds to real use.

This philosophy also appears in the most recent models aimed at the European market, such as Avenger and Compass. These vehicles sit far from the most extreme icons in the range, but they still try to preserve Jeep’s fundamental codes through a vertical front end, solid proportions and an overall image that looks more robust than many rival urban SUVs.

The current challenge concerns the credibility of this language in the era of electrification. New Jeep models must become more efficient, more technological and better suited to everyday mobility without losing the elements that separate them from the competition. Design therefore plays a balancing role between renewal and continuity, evolving the brand without erasing its visual memory.

In a segment where many SUVs increasingly look alike, Jeep continues to focus on immediate recognisability. This does not come only from raised dimensions or muscular styling, but from the idea of a vehicle capable of handling something more than ordinary urban use. The recognition received in 2026 confirms that this stylistic consistency remains one of the American brand’s strongest distinctive elements, even as Jeep moves towards a progressively electrified range.