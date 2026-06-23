The rugged Cherokee Trailhawk returns: a proper off-road beast?

With just a single, strategically cropped photo of the upcoming Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, the American brand has sent the automotive internet into a speculative frenzy. The teaser doesn’t show much of the midsize SUV, focusing entirely on a sliver of the front fascia, but the message is loud and clear: Jeep wants you to think this Cherokee is ready to eat dirt, mud, and rocks for breakfast.

The star of the show is undeniably the iconic red tow hook protruding proudly from the front bumper. In the Jeep universe, a red tow hook is a sacred talisman. It signals to the world that you aren’t just buying groceries; you are potentially rescuing lesser vehicles from a ditch. Of course, whether anyone actually uses it is a different story, but the visual threat is there.

Beyond the splash of red, the front bumper has clearly been resculpted for a more aggressive, robust look, likely optimizing the vehicle’s approach angle. The headlight design, meanwhile, seems to stick fairly close to the standard Cherokee layout, maintaining a sense of family resemblance amid the rugged makeover.

While official technical specifications remain locked away in a vault in Auburn Hills, history tells us what a real Trailhawk needs to survive. We can safely bet on an increased ride height, beefier underbody skid plates, improved departure angles, and matching red hooks at the rear to complete the “uncompromising explorer” aesthetic.

Jeep dropped some heavy hints a few months back at the Easter Jeep Safari with the Cherokee Upland concept. That prototype boasted a heavily upgraded off-road suspension, 18-inch wheels wrapped in aggressive 31.5-inch Falken Wildpeak A/T tires, and a front-end treatment that looks suspiciously identical to this new teaser.

The real elephant in the room, however, lives under the hood. The current standard Cherokee relies on a modest 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain mated to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Producing 210 HP and 230 lb-ft of torque routed through the basic Jeep Active Drive I all-wheel-drive system, it is perfectly adequate for a rainy Tuesday commute. But for a Trailhawk?

Putting a CVT in a hardcore off-roader is like wearing silk slippers to a construction site. Enthusiasts are collectively praying that Jeep swaps this setup for something far more specialized, ideally resurrecting a mechanical setup closer to the old, rugged Active Drive Lock 4×4 system. Jeep promises more details are on the horizon.