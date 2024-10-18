20 years of HEMI power, Dodge Durango celebrates in style with the SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey

With the announcement of a fourth special edition 2025 Durango model, the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey. Here’s the brand’s anniversary celebration

Dodge celebrates its 20 years of HEMI with the Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey

“The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey completes a trio of special edition Durango SRT Hellcat models as we celebrate 20 years of HEMI power in the Dodge performance SUV,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO. “The Durango continues to lead the segment with the Durango SRT Hellcat, America’s fastest and most capable three-row gasoline-powered SUV, offering best-in-class available towing capacity of 8,700 pounds.”

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey is a tribute to the legendary HEMI engine and a tribute to fans who have always appreciated the dark bronze details. With a Red Oxide exterior livery, this high-performance SUV features a bold and aggressive design.

The dark bronze-tone 20-inch alloy wheels, combined with the distinctive brass exterior badges, create a fascinating contrast with the bodywork. Inside, the cabin goes wild with its exuberance of luxury and sportiness. A great touch of exclusivity comes from the Sepia Laguna SRT leather seats, with the SRT Hellcat logo embroidered in silver on the seat backs. The leather and Alcantara steering wheel, with contrasting silver/sepia stitching, completes the premium feel.

Other details that emphasize sportiness and refinement in this SUV are the satin-black hood, six-piston Brembo brake system, and black exhaust tips. The cabin is embellished with carbon fiber trim and black chrome elements. And important is the Alcantara headlining detail that adds to the touch of luxury and comfort.

The Dodge Horsepower Locator

Dodge began full production of the HEMI-powered Durango models in 2004, and the brand is celebrating the 20th anniversary of this pair of powerful vehicles by launching a range of limited-edition SUVs equipped with unique features and distinctive Dodge DNA. The Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey follows previous special edition models, including the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet of 2025 , the Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead of 2025 and the Dodge Durango R//T 20th Anniversary of 2025.

The range of special edition Dodge Durango models can be searched for dealer availability using the interactive Dodge Horsepower Locator tool at DodgeGarage.com. The Horsepower Locator allows customers to identify a nearby dealer with a special edition Durango model in stock, with the list of available vehicles updated weekly as the dealer allocation is updated. Dealer information and a link to the dealer’s Website are also provided to simplify contacting and placing orders with dealers.

The Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey is now available – details and price

Like its special-edition Durango SRT Hellcat siblings, the Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, travels the quarter mile in an elapsed time of 11.5 seconds, and achieves a top speed of 180 mph thanks to the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine under the hood.

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey offers an even more engaging driving experience thanks to a host of state-of-the-art standard features.

SRT Performance Pages provide the driver with detailed vehicle performance information such as acceleration times, G-force, engine and dynamometer readings. With configurable driving modes, you can customize the driving experience to your preferences, choosing from seven preset modes: Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco and Valet. Race options allow further adjustment of settings, such as RPM for Launch Control and manual gear shifting via steering wheel-mounted paddles.

The cabin is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen that offers an intuitive interface for navigation, smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless), and the 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. Wireless charging and a second-row console with armrest further enhance on-board comfort. Finally, the sunroof allows you to fully enjoy the open-air driving experience.

To ensure maximum safety, the Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey is equipped with a rich package of driver assistance systems (ADAS), including blind spot monitoring with trailer detection, forward collision warning with active braking, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function.

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey is available at a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $113,720 (excluding shipping). All special edition 2025 Dodge Durango models are now available to order from dealers.

Dodge SRT – Dodge Charger, now electric and more powerful than ever

Born from the legacy of the Dodge brothers, John and Horace, the eponymous automaker continues to push the limits of performance. The new generation, all-electric Dodge Charger represents a turning point while keeping its muscle car soul intact. Alongside the electric Charger, Dodge offers a range of high-performance models.

The next generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world’s fastest and most powerful muscle car driven by the all-new all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options, including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK HO, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the accelerator as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.