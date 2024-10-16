Dodge Durango: this is how the fourth generation might look

Stellantis brand sales are performing very poorly in 2024. In the third quarter of 2024, the automotive group recorded a 20% drop in sales, and not even brands like Jeep and Ram are able to sustain the situation. Not to mention Chrysler, which with only the Pacifica in its lineup, is practically non-existent in the market. The brand will have to wait until 2026 to introduce a new vehicle, a crossover that will most likely be exclusively electric. Not a very smart move for a brand that needs to gain market share. The same goes for Dodge, which is preparing to launch the Charger Daytona on the market. Subsequently, it will be the turn of the new generation Dodge Durango, which digital creators are imagining in renewed guises.

Dodge Durango 2026, the new generation will coexist with the Stealth version: here’s how it might change

According to the latest rumors, the new generation could use the Stealth name, already used in the past by the brand. Although initially it was thought that there would be a name change, it seems that Durango and Stealth will coexist and will be, broadly speaking, the same vehicle but with some differences. The former will be larger and can accommodate up to seven people, while the latter could be only electric and accommodate up to five people. It would therefore be the smaller sibling of the Durango.

The digital creator known on social media as avarvarii has therefore tried to imagine what this model will look like, which will lose its powerful Hemi V8 engine in favor of a 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six twin-turbo engine with up to 550 HP. At the moment, however, the use of the latter is likely, but not yet confirmed.

In essence, Dodge could use the same strategy used by Jeep with Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L, but with the difference that one will be electric and the other with a combustion engine. Additionally, plug-in hybrid versions could also arrive, similar to Jeep’s 4xe variants.