2025 Dodge Hornet R/T: everything you need to know about it

Dodge has announced that the Hornet R/T will return to the market with the 2025 model year and will mark the brand’s first foray into electrified vehicles. After seeing specifications and prices for the Hornet GT, here are the new features of the R/T version. Despite slow sales of this model, Dodge intends to turn the situation around with this new update.

2025 Dodge Hornet R/T: features and prices revealed

The Dodge Hornet R/T is powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder aluminum engine. This engine produces 288 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque. This is coupled with a 90 kW electric motor that powers the rear axle. This allows the Hornet R/T to position itself as the most powerful utility vehicle in its segment.

The electric motor is powered by a 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery with a refrigerant gas cooling circuit, which allows for 32 miles of all-electric range. The Aisin F21-250 PHEV 6-speed automatic transmission, along with the all-wheel drive system, optimizes power distribution between the two axles. The PowerShot function provides a temporary boost of an additional 30 horsepower and allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds.

Other driving modes are Hybrid, Electric, E-Save, and Sport. The latter allows for better throttle response and improved driving dynamics, while regenerative braking helps recharge the battery. The new Dodge Hornet R/T is available in Acapulco Gold, Blu Bayou, Blue Steele, Gray Cray, Hot Tamale, Q Ball, and 8 Ball colors. As for the interior, available colors are black or red for leather seats and black with red accents for Alcantara seats.

The cabin features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch screen dedicated to the Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which supports Android and Apple CarPlay. Standard equipment includes a Harman Kardon audio system and driver assistance systems such as automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, and blind spot detection.

There are a series of optional packages aimed at improving performance, style, and technology. The Blacktop Package adds a more aggressive look to the Hornet R/T with 18-inch Abyss alloy wheels, glossy black badge and mirror caps, as well as for the Daylight Opening (DLO) trim. The Track Pack adds 20-inch Abyss wheels, dual-stage valve suspension, Alcantara sport seats, aluminum pedals, and red brake calipers.

The Tech Pack adds a series of driver assistance features such as Highway Assist, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed assist, drowsy driver detection, front parking sensors, parking assistance, and ParkView 360 camera.

Finally, the Plus versions add leather seats, 8-way power-adjustable passenger seat, ventilated front seats, sunroof, Harman Kardon audio system, and power liftgate. Prices for the 2025 Dodge Hornet R/T start at $43,240 and go up to $48,585 for the Plus version. The $1,595 destination charge is included.