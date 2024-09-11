The special edition 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead

Dodge presents the Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead, the high-performance SUV with its powerful 710-hp HEMI engine and exclusive luxurious leather and carbon fiber interior. With this special edition of the model, it is a celebration of two decades of Dodge brand SUVs equipped with the powerful HEMI V8 engine. A true masterpiece on wheels, the pinnacle of limited-edition American engineering that combines the searing power engine with aggressive design and high-end detailing.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead

This Hammerhead stands out from the other versions because of its Night Moves exterior livery, a deep midnight blue that contrasts perfectly with the Laguna Hammerhead Grey leather interior. This is an entirely new type of color combination for the Durango, which aims to give the car a somewhat dark and sporty styled elegance at the same time.

The best part of this car, however, seems to have been made inside, with a completely exclusive character. The seats are snug and cozy, upholstered with fine leather and made unprecedented by special contrasting stitching. , silver/sepia color present throughout the interior. The steering wheel is sporty, upholstered in leather and suede, also with stitching that echoes that of the vehicle’s interior, which to the touch provides a completely secure grip for driving the Hammerhead completely smoothly. The dashboard of the vehicle was made of high-end materials such as carbon fiber, which brings together technology and design in a very original way.

V8 Hemi Hellcat engine

As for equipment that is located under the hood of the car, we find a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engine that is capable of delivering up to 710 horsepower. A real power for such a car, which thanks to it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.5 seconds, while the top speed the SUV can reach is 290 km/h. The Hellcat Hemi engine is paired with an automatic transmission consisting of as many as 8 gears from the TorqueFlite 8HP95, which also comes included with steering wheel-mounted paddles to make gear changes in manual mode.

Performance of the SUV is also highlighted by a type of rigid chassis and suspension system that has been tuned to be able to offer the driver maximum pleasure while driving, whether one is on the street or on the track. Hammerhead also provides different driving modes, to be precise there are no less than 7. They are the Auto, Track, Snow, Sport, Eco, Valet and Tow modes. All of these different driving modes are perfectly configurable by the driver and are designed to provide greater control of the vehicle. The Race options, on the other hand, give the ability to turn on and off, as well as adjust the rpm values for the Launch Control and Shift Light functions.

Technology and comfort available for the U.S. market

Obviously, the Hammerhead was not only made to be a high-performance car. In fact, they also blend perfectly with the rich comfort and technology found inside. In fact, we find the Uconnect 5 infotainment system with 10.1-inch touch screen, integrated navigation and compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also present is a Harman Kardon audio system with no less than 29 speakers, a true high-end sound system. We also find a panoramic sunroof and very advanced driver assistance systems, such as blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning and cruise control.

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead, as we can see from the description, has all the features to become an object of great desire for car enthusiasts. The production of this vehicle will be completely limited, which also helps to increase the value in the long term. This vehicle will be available at a selling price for the U.S. market of $113,720.