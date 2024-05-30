Will the new Lancia Thema be the “twin” of the Alfa Romeo Giulia?

The new Lancia Thema is a model that is often mentioned when discussing Lancia’s long-term future. However, at the moment, this car is not part of the official plans of the Italian car manufacturer, which has already outlined its strategy until 2028. After the debut of the new Lancia Ypsilon, including the HF version, the Italian brand is preparing to launch two other iconic models: the new flagship Lancia Gamma, expected in 2026, and the highly anticipated new Lancia Delta, arriving in 2028. Despite the speculation about the new Lancia Thema, its future remains uncertain, as it has not yet been included in the brand’s official roadmap.

Will a new Lancia Thema based on the new 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia arrive in the future?

Although the new Lancia Thema is not present in the brand’s official plans until 2028, various hypotheses are circulating on the web regarding its possible return. According to some speculations, if Lancia manages to successfully establish itself as a premium brand of Stellantis in Europe, starting from 2029 there would be room for the introduction of new models, including the new Lancia Thema. After all, the Thema is a car much loved by the brand’s numerous enthusiasts.

As Lancia is destined to become Stellantis’ premium brand, many believe that it is necessary to equip it with a true flagship, a role that could be perfectly filled by a new incarnation of the Thema. However, it is important to say that at the moment these are only hypotheses and speculations, as there are no official confirmations regarding the actual development or launch of a new Lancia Thema.

If a new Lancia Thema were to be born, it could be developed based on the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, which will debut in the spring of 2026. Therefore, it would use the STLA large platform and probably be electric only. The car could also have a coupé sedan design, approximately 4.7 meters long. Regarding a new Lancia Thema, here we show you two renderings that hypothesize the design of Lancia’s future hypothetical flagship.