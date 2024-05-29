New Lancia Delta: here’s how the brand’s iconic car could be

Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano has confirmed, during the presentation of the entire new range of Lancia Ypsilon, that in 2026 and 2028, the new Lancia Gamma and the new Lancia Delta will arrive respectively. Both these cars, as well as the new Ypsilon, will have an HF version. As for the new Lancia Gamma, we know that it will be produced in Italy at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, while there is no official news on the production location of the future generation of Delta, which will arrive in 2028.

New Lancia Delta: a new render imagines its future design

According to the latest rumors, the new Lancia Delta could be produced in Italy. This is expected to be one of the surprises that Stellantis will announce in the coming years for the Lancia brand, for which Carlos Tavares has expressed on several occasions the centrality that “Made in Italy” will have in his company’s plans. We recall that, at the moment, the new Lancia Ypsilon is produced in Spain, as well as its future HF version.

The new Lancia Delta could be designed, developed, and produced in Italy, providing a significant contribution to achieving the goal of one million cars produced annually in Italy, as requested by the Italian government, with which the automotive group has often clashed in recent weeks.

We recall that the new Lancia Delta will be based on the STLA Medium platform and will be about 4.5 meters long. The car is expected to be electric only, although endothermic versions are not excluded given the continued decline in demand for electric cars. There will also be an HF version of the Lancia Delta, which could also be used in rally championships.

As for the style of the new Lancia Delta, Luca Napolitano has confirmed on several occasions that it will remain faithful to its famous ancestor with a geometric, sporty, and muscular design and that it will be “the car everyone dreams of”.