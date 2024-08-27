Will the 2027 Jeep Renegade be electric-only? Here’s what it might look like

There’s ongoing talk about the new Jeep Renegade, which will debut on the market in 2027, despite limited information available. The model, which was very successful when in production, is expected to be unveiled next year. In North America, it never achieved huge success, leading to its discontinuation in 2023. In 2016, a year after its debut, the SUV sold 106,606 units in North America. Sales then progressively declined, with only 27,549 units sold in 2022. In Europe, however, it enjoys a better reputation, and many enthusiasts are eager to discover what the new generation will be like.

Jeep Renegade: will this be the model arriving in 2027?

Although overshadowed by the Avenger, the Renegade remains a very important model for Stellantis’ American automotive brand, which aims to reach 1 million vehicles sold in the United States to become competitive again in its home market. Moreover, this model remains more accessible than the Compass. Despite little being known about the MY2027, Q Cars has tried to imagine what the new model will look like. The vehicle features softer lines, inspired by the Compass, while maintaining the same dimensions as the previous model.

Jeep is expected to use the Small or Smart Car platform, the same used for the Grande Panda and which will also be used for the future Multipla and Fastback. The new generation, despite not selling well in North America, should also be offered in the United States and Canada in electric and hybrid versions, but some persistent rumors continue to emphasize that the new Renegade will be available only in an electric version. At the moment, this is unofficial news, but we don’t rule out this possibility.

