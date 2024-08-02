New Fiat Multipla: video teases potential design?

The new Fiat Multipla will arrive during the next year and will be Fiat’s main novelty for 2025. This car will be the second vehicle in the new Panda family, which originated on July 11th with the presentation of the Fiat Grande Panda. The design of the two models will be very similar, with the difference that the future Multipla will be significantly larger. It’s said to be about 40 cm longer, so much so that this car should come to market in a 7-seater version in addition to the 5-seater one.

Here’s what the new Fiat Multipla 2025 could look like

Today we show you a video from the YouTube channel Mahboub1 that imagines the style of Fiat’s future vehicle, with which the car manufacturer will try to challenge Dacia on equal terms. Apparently, the new Fiat Multipla will feature the usual design cues typical of these models that are so popular among customers. This will include the use of contrasting plastic wheel arches, roof rails, and robust front and rear bumpers. A surprising element already seen on both the concept and the production Grande Panda is the combination of round wheel arches with squared-off edges. This is something we expect to see applied to the production SUV as well.

The new Fiat Multipla, in addition to taking numerous design elements from the Fiat Grande Panda, will also share its Stellantis Group Smart Car platform. Already seen supporting the Citroen e-C3, the Smart Car system is said to be flexible enough to allow Fiat to extend the wheelbase and widen the track to produce a C-segment model that will be competitive in the sector.

The use of the Smart Car platform gives us a good idea of the propulsion choices for the two new Fiat SUVs. Internal combustion engine versions will likely use a 1.2-liter three-cylinder hybrid powertrain, complete with a six-speed automatic transmission. Electric models, on the other hand, should have at least a 111 HP front electric motor, although Fiat might also choose to offer a top-of-the-range version with higher power.

Similarly, it’s unlikely that Fiat models will receive the smaller battery that Citroen is planning to add to the e-C3 range. But the base versions of the Italian cars could receive the 44 kWh pack that was used at launch by the French car. The modular battery configuration should allow Fiat to take advantage of the longer wheelbase and increase overall capacity: it’s very likely that a range of 320 km would be seen as the minimum for the new models, rather than a benchmark.