New Fiat Fastback: will it be the model that wins over the most new customers?

Among the future novelties of the Italian car manufacturer, the new Fiat Fastback stands out, with its debut scheduled for 2026. This launch will be preceded by the arrival of the new Fiat Multipla in 2025. The two vehicles, which we previewed a few weeks ago, will share several characteristics: from the platform to the range of engines, as well as various components and design elements. However, they will maintain their distinctive peculiarities. The Multipla, in fact, will be distinguished by a more squared-off style and will focus on versatility, offering both 5 and 7-seater versions, while the Fastback will likely have a more dynamic setup.

Here’s what we know about the new Fiat Fastback coming in 2026

The new Fiat Fastback will position itself as a more appealing alternative to the new Fiat Multipla, focusing more on design. This model will adopt a coupe SUV style, as highlighted by the render created by digital creator Kleber Silva. With a length just under 4.4 meters, it is believed that the Fastback possesses the ideal characteristics to attract a type of clientele that has long been missing from the Italian brand. This new approach could mark a change of direction for Fiat, traditionally known for prioritizing substance over form, thus seeking to broaden its market appeal.

The new Fiat Fastback aims to combine aesthetics and practicality, focusing on both design and functionality. In line with other models in the new Panda family, the car will aim to offer excellent value for money. It is certain that the range will include both electric and hybrid versions, in line with automotive market trends. In the coming months, we expect further details and news about this anticipated model, which promises to significantly expand Fiat’s offering in the coupe SUV segment.