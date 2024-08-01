In recent weeks, we had seen some renders imagining the new Fiat Grande Panda in various versions and liveries, including a 4×4 version. Olivier Francois, CEO of the Italian brand, had the opportunity to discuss this version in a recent interview with AutoExpress Magazine: “The public seems to have realized the importance of the Panda 4×4 only when we ceased production. It represented only three or four percent of total sales, a truly meager percentage. Although it’s important for the Panda’s image and is greatly appreciated, there’s a big gap between those who admire it and those who actually buy it.”

Will Fiat Grande Panda also come in a 4×4 version? There’s a possibility

Olivier Francois subsequently added a statement that hints at a possibility: “The new Panda was conceived with a precise objective: to offer practicality, functionality, and ample interior space, while maintaining a contained cost and appropriate technology. Nevertheless, the idea of a Panda 4×4 is something we’re discussing. Can we guarantee we’ll make it? No, but we’re carefully evaluating the options. The crucial question always remains ‘Will there be a real market demand?’, which is the determining factor.”

Regarding the possibility of equipping the new Grande Panda with a larger battery, Francois clarifies: “Our focus is on improving battery performance, not on increasing its size. Of course, future generations of batteries will offer greater range and faster charging.”

Moving on to the Fiat 500, Francois added: “For me, the 500 is synonymous with electric. We have a vehicle perfectly suited for EV propulsion. Like many, we believed that the transition to electric would be faster. We couldn’t foresee the arrival of Covid, the scarcity of components, and the temporary move away from eco-friendly solutions by European buyers. This explains our decision to offer the new 500 with a hybrid engine. However,” concludes the Fiat CEO, “this will be the last 500 with combustion engine”.