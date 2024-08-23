Stellantis Toledo plant worker identified in fatal accident

The man who lost his life in the tragic accident on August 21 at the Stellantis plant in Toledo is identified as 53-year-old Antonio Gaston. Gaston was working on the Jeep Gladiator assembly line at the time of the accident. According to initial reconstructions by the Toledo Police Department, Gaston was tightening bolts on the undercarriage when he became trapped under the vehicle, getting crushed and sustaining fatal chest injuries.

Stellantis employee who lost his life at the Toledo plant was crushed by a vehicle

On the day of the tragic accident, first responders arrived quickly at the scene, having been called around 1:30 PM on Wednesday. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, nothing could be done: the injuries sustained were too severe. The autopsy conducted by the Lucas County coroner confirmed that Gaston‘s death was due to crushing injuries to the torso, classifying the incident as an accident.

Authorities will continue to investigate the incident to determine the exact circumstances that led to the 53-year-old man becoming trapped under the vehicle. The accident occurred in Building 7 of the Toledo plant, dedicated to the production of the Jeep Gladiator. The event has caused dismay among plant employees and the local community, as well as various organizations. His colleagues have started a fundraiser to help Gaston‘s family during this difficult time.

“Tone”, as he was affectionately known by his colleagues, leaves behind a wife and four children. Tru Parnham, a union representative at the plant, stated: “The memories we all have of Tone are illuminated by his smile and joyful nature. We work to provide for our families, and our fallen brother tragically did not make it home to his”.

This tragic event adds to a very complicated situation in the United States, where workers are discussing starting a strike following the postponement of the reopening of the Belvidere plant and the failure to comply with agreements made in 2023 between Stellantis and UAW. Now, the issue of workplace safety could also be brought into play.