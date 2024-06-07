Which Alfa Romeo will be the best-selling after Junior? Tonale or Stelvio 2025?

After the announced success of the new Alfa Romeo Junior, the Biscione’s future promises to be full of challenges and twists and turns. Among the models vying for the title of second best-selling car in the world are the Tonale SUV, already established on the market, and the new Stelvio 2025, ready to win over the public with its aggressive design and cutting-edge technology.

Tonale vs. Stelvio 2025: the duel for second place after the Junior

The new Alfa Romeo Junior proved ready to conquer the market with its sporty styling, particularly advanced technology, and price. With an affordable price starting at just under 30,000 euros, this compact car seems to have all the features needed to become the brand’s best-selling car. Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato confirmed his high positive expectations for this model, calling it a real “game changer” for the Biscione. Those words stem from the brand’s awareness of offering an advanced car with state-of-the-art systems, numerous ADAS, and with efficient and powerful engines.

As we all know, Alfa Romeo has every intention of trying to become Stellantis true global premium brand, and for that it needs models that can dominate automotive markets around the world. The Junior at the moment, has all the characteristics to tow the brand to success. It is a car that can secure new customers and strengthen its position in the international automotive market.

But what could be potential rivals to the current dominance provided by the Junior? At present, an excellent candidate seems to be the Tonale SUV, which currently holds second place. Its stylish design, performance and competitive price make it a real best seller, the second most economical model of the Italian brand.

However, we cannot disregard the Stelvio 2025, which may soon undermine the Tonale. This new SUV, which will soon make its arrival on the market, has the potential to conquer new countries and trades such as the U.S. and China-it is indeed a car that will be highly appreciated because of its features. Aggressive styling, cutting-edge technologies with Level 3 autonomous driving and 5G connectivity, and enviable performance could change many people’s expectations. With these two new models, Alfa Romeo is ready to write a new chapter in its history and conquer the world. The Biscione’s future thus promises to be very open and competitive, with the possibility of being able to aim with a wide range of models that can meet the needs of all customers.