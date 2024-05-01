Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025: could it be an electric ‘fireball’?

Waiting for the next generation of the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo’s premium SUV, grows up exponentially. 2025 would mark the model’s market entry, and rumors floating circulating have fans dreaming of the brand.

Electric is the buzz word: the Stelvio reportedly will drop the heat engine to adopt electric propulsion. A radical change of course that opens the door to a future marked by innovation and sustainability. But the true treasure may be the Quadrifoglio version: it should be the top of the model range with as much as 1,000 hp, capable of delivering blistering performance and 0-100 km/h acceleration in less than two seconds.

Mind-boggling numbers that make people dream and push creators to indulge their imagination. Between renderings and design hypotheses, the anticipation for the new Stelvio is charged with excitement and curiosity.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025: an electric bolide between dream and reality

French illustrator Julien Jodry has speculated on the design of the new Stelvio, based on some clues that have emerged in recent months. His render, published on the Auto-Moto website, shows an SUV with even more aerodynamic and curvy lines than the current model, with clear aesthetic references to the historic Alfa Romeo Junior. A design that could represent a preview of the styling of future Biscione cars.

The big news for the Stelvio 2025 might just be the abandonment of the heat engine in favor of an 800 V electric powertrain with very fast charging times. The entry-level version should still have 400 V voltage, with 85 and 118 kWh batteries.

Performance will be top-notch: the Stelvio Quadrifoglio should have a power output of as much as 1,000 hp, which would enable it to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in less than two seconds. Despite the certainly not light weight, due to the batteries, the dimensions should be between 4.76 and 4.90 meters in length.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 represents an important step in the Biscione’s electrification strategy. And if expectations are confirmed, the new SUV could become a real benchmark in the high-end electric SUV market.

The risk of offering an electric-only version could be a challenge, considering the limited popularity of zero-emission cars in some markets, especially Italy.

Only the time will declare if the new Stelvio proves to be successful. But one thing is clear: this SUV already represents a dream for many fans.