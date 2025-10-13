Toyota Tacoma now comes with grenade-proof confidence

Apparently, the modern pickup isn’t complete until it can shrug off a few rifle rounds. Enter the armored Toyota Tacoma, courtesy of Inkas, a company that clearly looked at the humble midsize truck and thought: “Yeah, but can it stop an AK-47?”.

This is not your typical lifted weekend toy or your overlanding dream rig. No, this Tacoma is the vehicular equivalent of a medieval knight, except it comes with Bluetooth and air conditioning. Inkas, known for turning everything from Cadillac Escalades to Lexus LXs into rolling fortresses, decided to give the Tacoma the full bulletproof treatment. Because who doesn’t want a truck that can take a grenade and still make it to Costco?

The armored Tacoma offers BR6 ballistic protection, meaning it laughs in the face of assault rifles and pretends hand grenades are just inconvenient fireworks. The company added reinforced bumpers, ballistic glass, armored door overlaps, and even protection for the fuel tank. There’s also a night-vision system, strobe lights, run-flat tires, and a PA system.

Power still comes from Toyota’s 3.5-liter V6, or possibly the newer 2.4-liter hybrid setup, depending on which spec sheet you trust. Either way, the engine isn’t bulletproof, but with all that armor, it probably doesn’t have to be.

The standard Tacoma lineup already spans from the humble $31,000 SR to the $64,000 TRD Pro. The Inkas edition? Let’s just say if you have to ask, you can’t afford it. Prices aren’t listed, but six figures wouldn’t surprise anyone. After all, subtlety and survival rarely come cheap.

Unlike a tank or an armored limo, the Inkas Tacoma doesn’t scream “VIP under threat”. It blends in, pretending to be just another pickup, until someone takes a shot at it and it doesn’t flinch. It’s the perfect truck for those who live in questionable neighborhoods, transport questionable cash, or simply have questionable levels of paranoia.