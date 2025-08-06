Fiat Toro 2026: new pickup unveiled video

Although the official launch is still awaited, a video has shown the compact pickup with an updated and more modern look. The YouTube channel “Wagner dco” has released footage of some examples of the new Fiat Toro 2026 already in Brazilian dealerships. These images confirm that the model maintains the distinctive style of the Toro, but with bolder and more contemporary lines. In addition, improvements are also expected on the technological front, which will help make the vehicle more attractive and competitive. Fiat’s unveiling of these first images and subsequent appearance in dealerships have created great anticipation, unveiling a vehicle that promises to combine the brand’s typical reliability with up-to-date aesthetics and functionality.

Fiat Toro 2026 restyling unveiled in preview

The restyled Fiat Toro 2026 was previewed by a video from YouTube channel “Wagner dco” which showed the pickup before its official debut. The new model features a more modern and bold design, while maintaining its distinctive lines.

The front end has been completely revamped: the new grille with vertical slats echoes Maserati’s styling, while LED daytime running lights, featuring a dotted light signature, and redesigned fog lamps add a modern touch. A more robust skid plate completes the update, giving the vehicle a more adventurous look and emphasizing its dual soul, suitable for both city and off-road use.

The rear end has also been updated with new details: the headlights, while retaining their original shape, adopt dotted LEDs that echo the design of the front lights. The bumper has been redesigned with a more massive appearance. The Fiat Toro 2026 retains the unique split “barn-door” tailgate for more convenient and practical access to the cargo area.

For the interior of the Fiat Toro 2026, updates focus on a fresh, modern design. Seat fabrics have been revamped and customized for the different trim levels. One of the most significant changes is the introduction of an electronic parking brake in the center console, a feature inherited directly from its sister Rampage.

Externally, the restyling is completed with new designs for the wheels and hubcaps. These slight cosmetic touches help give the vehicle a refreshed look. Under the hood, the Toro 2026 will offer a choice of two reliable engines designed to deliver solid, long-lasting performance.

2026 Fiat Toro’ engines

For the Fiat Toro 2026, the starting point are two powerful and versatile engines. The first option is the 1.3 Turbo 270 Flex engine, which delivers up to 176 horsepower at 5,750 rpm on ethanol and 5,250 rpm on gasoline, offering a maximum torque of 27.5 kgfm as early as 2,000 rpm. A 6-speed automatic transmission is mated to this powerplant. For those seeking more power, there is the 200-horsepower 2.2-liter turbodiesel, with an impressive 45.9 kgfm of torque available at 1,500 rpm. This version makes use of a 9-speed automatic transmission, with 4×4 all-wheel drive and a low-speed mode that is ideal for demanding routes.

Fiat has announced that the new restyled Fiat Toro will be enhanced with a 48-volt hybrid system that will flank the 1.3-liter turbocharged engine. The 6-speed automatic transmission will be replaced by a new 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT). These innovations are designed to improve vehicle efficiency without compromising performance. With a modern design, a well-thought-out interior, and a range of engines to suit every need, the Fiat Toro 2026 sets a benchmark in its segment and moves decisively toward electrification.