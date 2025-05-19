Ram’s upcoming midsize truck may feature innovative aero diffuser

Stellantis may have an interesting technical innovation in store for the future of Ram pickups. On May 15, 2025, a new patent filed by the FCA US, LLC division was published with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). At the center of the project is a deployable fabric aerodynamic diffuser designed to optimize the aerodynamic efficiency of vehicles in motion.

Ram: patent reveals possible fabric aerodynamic diffuser for future electric pickup

According to the documentation, the system involves the use of a flexible panel, similar to reinforced nylon canvas, capable of automatically extending at high speeds to reduce air resistance, and then retracting when not needed. The most innovative element is not just the choice of material, but its active management through sensors and actuators coordinated by the vehicle’s electronic system.

The structure, supported by mobile or telescopic arms, allows the diffuser to completely disappear into the vehicle’s underbody, thus also contributing to better space management. Some versions described in the patent include origami-inspired mechanisms, with foldable components that compact in an orderly manner.

The attached technical drawings closely resemble the midsize electric Ram pickup previewed during EV Day 2021. This fuels the hypothesis that the project is intended not only for concepts, but for production models on the STLA Large platform, which supports both combustion engines and electric propulsion.

The objective is to improve aerodynamic efficiency, reduce consumption in combustion models, and increase range in electric vehicles. All without resorting to expensive rigid materials, but focusing on a more economical and flexible solution.

It remains to be seen whether this technology will actually find application on the road or if it will remain confined to patent archives. But in a sector where efficiency matters as much as power, Ram could have an unexpected card in hand to distinguish itself in the electric pickup landscape.