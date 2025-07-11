Toyota and Lexus push performance boundaries, a new supercar is coming

There’s been plenty of buzz surrounding the upcoming high-performance sports cars from Lexus and Toyota. While it’s no secret that both brands are developing exciting new models, concrete details have been hard to come by. Until now.

At the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, both Toyota-Lexus vehicles made an appearance, tearing up the famous hill climb and giving us our first real glimpse at what could be Toyota next halo car, also rumored as Lexus LFR.

Although test mules have been spotted at tracks like Laguna Seca, this event marked the first up-close look at the interior. From what we’ve seen, there appear to be two versions: a road-going GT concept and a GT3-style race car, with the LFR likely representing the street-legal variant. When one of the drivers opened the door, we got our first look inside.

Toyota went bold with a bright red interior, a clear nod to performance-focused styling. The seats appear to be racing-style carbon fiber buckets, designed to save weight and boost support. A wide center console houses cupholders, a compact screen with toggle switches or metallic accents, and a minimalist gear selector. Probably the car is automatic. Also visible were a digital rearview mirror, standard A/C vents, and seat belts. The inclusion of cupholders might seem trivial, but hints that the Toyota-Lexus (for now) LFR could be closer to production than many assumed.

Kazuki Nakajima, a three-time Le Mans winner, and Daisuke Toyoda, Senior VP of Woven by Toyota, both of whom shared some brief insights. “I can’t say much, but this is one of our special concepts. You’ll find out more soon,” said Nakajima. “It was my first time driving it, and I was really impressed by the feeling and the engine sound”. Toyoda added that he’d been involved in the project for over four years, with extensive testing in the past 18 months. “We’re almost there,” he joked.

Besides the sharp design, the sound of the car stood out. It appears to be powered by a V8, possibly paired with a hybrid system. Until Lexus and Toyota officially lift the curtain, we’ll have to settle for these tantalizing previews of what may be the return of a true Japanese supercar.