Maserati MC20 restyling to be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Maserati MC20 restyling, known internally by the code name MC25, will be officially unveiled on July 10th at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025. With this update, the Trident’s supercar prepares to introduce some aesthetic and technical novelties, strengthening its presence in the luxury sports car segment.

A first detail has already been revealed through a teaser image showing the classic Maserati grille with abundant visible carbon fiber and the iconic Trident logo at the center. This is just a preview of the stylistic changes that will characterize the renewed MC20, while it’s not excluded that the interior will also receive updates, particularly on the technological front and onboard systems.

From a technical standpoint, the MC20 should maintain the powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine already equipped in the current model. The powertrain delivers 630 HP and 750 Nm of torque, with rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, thus confirming the performance that has made the MC20 one of the most appreciated sports cars from the Modena brand.

In the context of Maserati’s relaunch, Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, recently emphasized how much the brand represents a symbol of Italian excellence and luxury. During a visit to the Modena plant, headquarters of the Trident, Filosa recognized the value of local know-how and workforce, defining them as fundamental elements for Maserati’s future within the group’s global strategy.

Despite difficulties related to defining positioning and the transition to electric, Stellantis has confirmed maximum commitment to the brand’s relaunch. The new MC20 restyling could be the first concrete piece of this renewal phase, which aims to relaunch Maserati after the sales decline recorded between 2024 and 2025. According to some rumors, Alfa Romeo could also have a strategic role in supporting the Trident brand, as anticipated by Stellantis‘ European head, Jean-Philippe Imparato.