This Dodge Viper served as a sign for 28 years is now in terrible condition

A first-generation Dodge Viper, which was displayed as a dealership sign at Audubon Chrysler in Henderson, Kentucky, for 28 years, has been removed for the first time in all these years and is in poor condition. What will pain enthusiasts is that it was a real, complete car, just as it would have been sold on the market.

Dodge Viper removed from dealership sign after 28 years

The Viper had been hanging atop the sign since 1996: the red paint has faded, and the engine bay has become a refuge for nature, with mold and food residue testifying to its long outdoor exposure. The Viper will undergo thorough cleaning and complete restoration. The local community is divided: on one side, there are those who want to see the car restored to its former glory; on the other, there are those who believe such a prestigious car deserves to be driven rather than displayed as a trophy.

The 1996 Dodge Viper RT/10 is an icon of American performance, featuring a powerful 8.0-liter V10 engine producing 400 horsepower and 630 Nm of torque, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in about 4.6 seconds with a top speed of 164 mph. The Dodge Viper‘s cult following and its impact on the enthusiast community is so strong that Stellantis sold one in 2024, despite being out of production since 2017.

Recently, we’ve also seen an example of this model challenge a Tesla Model S Plaid in a drag race, as well as another Viper SRT-10 Roadster with V10 engine and low mileage being put up for auction. It’s a vehicle that, if it were to ever return to the market, would greatly please enthusiasts. Too bad Dodge is currently focused on other projects, such as the debut of the Charger Daytona and the new generation of Durango.