2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster: a low-mileage V10 icon up for auction

In the United States, cars with thrilling performance are still being built, although not as much as before. Due to the transition to electric, even powerful muscle cars like the Dodge Charger are becoming “green” and no longer as loud and powerful as they once were. The glory days of the early 2000s are unfortunately over, when options like the Dodge Viper stood among the greatest.

A 2003 Dodge Viper model with low mileage is being offered at auction

The American car manufacturer, now part of Stellantis, produced the Viper for 26 years, since 1991. However, it left the market in 2017 and never returned. Fortunately, it’s still possible to find well-maintained Vipers in the used car market, as demonstrated by this 2003 SRT-10 Roadster. This vehicle is being sold at auction without a reserve price and has only covered 18,000 miles (about 29,000 km) in its lifetime.

The body color is a classic Viper Red and it features a black convertible top. The model, despite dating back to 2003, thus just over 20 years old, is preserved in excellent condition and still has the original 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels. The tires used are Michelin Pilot Sport 275/35 on the front and 345/30 on the rear.

Under the hood, it houses a naturally aspirated 8.3-liter V10 engine that produces an impressive 500 HP and 712 Nm of torque, coupled with a six-speed Tremec manual transmission. The drive is rear-wheel, and the vehicle includes a limited-slip differential.

This is an extremely powerful engine compared to those of today. For example, Ram is bidding farewell to its powerful HEMI V8 engine, currently available in only one country in the world for a short time longer. Unfortunately, engines like this will no longer come to market. Even though power will remain, albeit in electric form, pure and noisy engines like this will increasingly become museum pieces.

The seller specifies that the Dodge Viper is equipped with air conditioning, the original window sticker, manual, and a Carfax report that shows no accidents throughout its lifetime. If you intend to make an offer, the auction on Bring a Trailer concludes in a few days.