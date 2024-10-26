Dodge Viper challenges Tesla Model S Plaid in a drag race: the result is humiliating

A quarter-mile drag race comparison between a Dodge Viper and a Tesla Model S Plaid isn’t something you see very often. Dodge Viper, a legendary car that made history for Stellantis’ American brand and whose production ended in 2017, was recently put up for auction. Specifically, it was a 2003 Viper SRT-10 Roadster with low mileage and a V10 engine. Returning to the race, the results showed the Viper crossing the finish line in 11.5 seconds, while the Tesla followed almost a second later.

Dodge Viper vs Tesla Model S: electric car no match for the legend

This comparison not only celebrates the Viper‘s performance but also highlights how the legacy of traditional muscle cars continues to live in enthusiasts’ hearts, despite the transition to electric. We invite you to watch the video to enjoy the incredible performance of the “old” American V8.

Dodge has recently launched its first fully electric Charger, marking an attempt to reinvent the muscle car in an increasingly electrification-dominated era. However, the company seems far from its glory days. The current lineup only includes the now-discontinued Challenger and Charger models, both outdated, the Durango SUV, and the Alfa Romeo Tonale‘s twin, the Dodge Hornet.

The new generation Charger will also replace the Challenger, which will no longer be produced. However, this won’t be exclusively electric, as internal combustion versions will arrive by the end of 2025.

Returning to the Dodge Viper, despite its production ending in 2017, Stellantis recently sold one that remained in stock. This model, known for its V10 engine and rear-wheel drive, represented an era of extraordinary performance and unique design. Who knows if it will ever return to the market, though enthusiasts certainly wouldn’t want it to be electric.