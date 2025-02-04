The next Fiat model may not be called the Multipla or even the Giga Panda

The French website ItalPassion.fr has reported in recent hours an interesting rumor about Fiat’s next model, the one that, to be clear, should be in the C segment of the market with a length of around 4.4 meters and that at the moment has been dubbed by Fiat itself as the Giga Panda. Of this car in the past many have said that it could eventually be called the new Fiat Multipla.

No Giga Panda or new Multipla?

In the last period there has been persistent talk of “Giga Panda” and “new Multipla” -two evocative names that recall iconic models of the past and seemed perfect to identify the new C-segment and fastback cars.

However, a recent statement by Guillaume Clerc, Product Manager of Fiat and Abarth, during the press test drive of the new Fiat Grande Panda, froze the expectations of many: neither “Giga-Panda” nor “new Multipla” will be the names chosen for future models of the Turin-based brand.

What, then, will be the official names of the new models? At the moment there is no information on this. Fiat is maintaining secrecy about its upcoming creations, fueling the anticipation and curiosity of industry insiders and the public.

The decision not to use the names “Giga Panda” and “new Multipla” could be interpreted as a change of course by Fiat, which perhaps wants to distance itself from the past to focus on a future of innovation and originality. Or, it could be a marketing strategy to create even more hype around the new models by revealing the official names only at launch.

New Giga Panda and Panda Fastback expected in 2026

Recall that in addition to the ‘new Giga Panda‘ also expected in 2026 is the ‘new Panda Fastback‘, also a nickname. Official names for the time being are not yet known. The use of the name Multipla had been rumored in the past. It was CEO Francois himself who had anticipated it in the past few years, but things may have changed in the meantime.

Recall that both Giga Panda and Panda Fastback will be born on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and will be produced outside the Italian borders. Both cars will be inspired in design by the recent Fiat Grande Panda and will come to market in 100 percent hybrid and electric versions. At the moment there are no plans for a pure thermal version, but this addition is not to be ruled out at a later date.

Fiat Grande Panda new launch spot ‘Pandastic’

As for the Fiat Grande Panda, on the other hand, we report here the new launch commercial. Fiat has chosen a rather relevant singer as the face of the Fiat Grande Panda launch campaign. ‘Pandastic’ is the new commercial featuring singer Shaggy. His worldwide hit Boombastic, released in 1995, left a mark on pop culture. Thirty years later, Fiat has decided to reinterpret it to capture the attention of today’s Generation X, evoking a musical icon that marked an era. This strategy aims to strengthen the emotional bond between the public and the new Grande Panda, a car with strong appeal.

The term Bombastic recalls not only Shaggy’s famous song, but also the Boombox, the compartment built into the Grande Panda’s dashboard, located in front of the passenger. It also represents a playful way to describe the energy and character of Fiat’s new car. Speaking about the making of the commercial, CEO Olivier Francois explained, “Who better to direct the music video than Joseph Kahn? We left him carte blanche, without storyboards or complex strategies. The result? A video that doesn’t make any sense, and that’s exactly its strength.” Here is the ‘Pandastic’ launch video spot.