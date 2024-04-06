Fiat: Abarth, 600, and the new Panda ready to land in the U.S.

Fiat currently sells only one model in the United States: the Fiat 500e city car. The car was launched at the beginning of the year after the 500X was discontinued at the end of 2023. For a long time, it was speculated that the brand could definitively exit that market where it has never been very successful. However, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, has decided to keep trying by bringing new models to the market.

Not just the 500e: Fiat could also bring the new 600, Panda and Abarth to the United States

The Fiat 500e might not be the only model that the Italian automaker will offer in the US market. Other cars could arrive in the future, such as the new 600, as well as the Abarth models and the new Fiat Panda, which will be officially presented in July 2024. Aamir Ahmed, head of the Fiat brand for North America, speaking to CarBuzz, confirmed that his company is seriously considering bringing other cars to the United States besides the 500e.

Ahmed said that the brand intends to debut the convertible version of the 500 in the United States as well. He also confirmed that Stellantis could also bring the Abarth 500 and Abarth 600 to the market. When asked about the new Abarth 600e, he said to “stay tuned for other vehicles.” Finally, probably in 2025, there could also be the debut of the new Fiat Panda, a completely different car from the current version that has never been sold in the United States, which will be transformed into an SUV.

Asked about the real possibility of these models debuting in the US market, Ahmed jokingly replied: “It all depends on how well I do my job.” The new Panda has been defined by the brand’s CEO as a global car. In addition to Europe, North Africa and South America, the car could also land in the United States. The electric version will be one of the most affordable zero-emission cars on the market, so it could be very interesting for many markets.