Fiat Giga Panda: here’s what its final design could look like

Giga Panda is the provisional name given to the second model in Fiat‘s future Panda range, set to debut in 2025. Some rumors suggest it might be called the new Fiat Multipla. This highly anticipated vehicle will be unveiled during the next year. Its production will take place in North Africa, specifically at the Stellantis plant located in Kenitra, Morocco.

Here’s what could be the final design of the Fiat Giga Panda debuting in 2025

The future Fiat Giga Panda will be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, the same used for the recent Fiat Grande Panda. This new model will be about 4.4 meters long and available in 5 and 7-seat versions. It will be somewhat twin to the Citroen C3 Aircross, with which it will share several features. The vehicle has been conceived to compete with some popular models on the market, including the Dacia Duster. Like the Fiat Grande Panda, this new car will also be offered with two powertrain options: a fully electric version and an entry-level hybrid.

In both versions, the Fiat Giga Panda will position itself among the most affordable vehicles in its market segment. Regarding this model, a new graphic representation has recently appeared on Instagram. The image was created and shared by renowned designer and digital artist Andrew Avarvarii, who offers his interpretation of how this future vehicle from the main Italian automotive brand might look.

The graphic representation was developed starting from the official teaser released by Fiat itself. The artist has transformed this hint into a possible production model, also taking into account the features observed in the recent Fiat Grande Panda. Considering these elements, it seems quite likely that the final version of the vehicle which, as mentioned earlier, could be called Fiat Multipla, might indeed look very similar to this interpretation.