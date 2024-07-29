Fiat Grande Panda inaugurates its new production site in Kragujevac. Tavares: “Today writes a new chapter for Fiat in Serbia”

Stellantis inaugurates new production line for electric cars in Serbia, with the Fiat Grande Panda set to debut on the market in two months.

New era for Fiat: Stellantis invests in Serbia with new Panda

July 22 was the beginning of a new chapter for Fiat’s brand history in Serbia. For the inauguration of a new production line that will be devoted entirely to the electric version of the renowned Fiat Grande Panda took place at the Stellantis plant in Kragujevac. The event was attended by very important figures, including the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

Vucic was keen to emphasize the importance of the day, saying how the Kragujevac factory represents the joint success of Serbia and the Stellantis company, as well as the struggle for accelerated progress. The Serbian president also wanted to say a few words to add some data. In fact, he wanted to point out that the production of the Fiat Grande Panda alone will allow the state’s GDP to grow by 0.5 percent, with benefits to wages and pensions. He also said that of the 190 million euros invested in the modernization of the plant (where the Fiat 500L was produced) 48 million were put in directly by the Serbian government.

Opening the newly constructed production line represents a very important step for Stellantis on its road to corporate electrification. The electric Panda, infact, is among the vehicles which will be destined to play a key role in the group’s business strategy regarding sustainable mobility, with the intention of helping to significantly reduce the environmental impact of the automotive sector.

In addition with the decision to progress towards a more sustainable future, the inauguration of the new production line also represents an entirely concrete commitment of Stellantis to Serbia. This is because the company has invested large and important resources in the project, consequently going on to create many new jobs and contribute to the country’s economic development.

Carlos Tavares: “New Panda, a key step for Stellantis and Serbia.”

During the inauguration ceremony, Carlos Tavares said that from the moment the new production line is born, another piece of Fiat history is written in Serbia. Tavares showed great pride in investing in this country and being able to contribute positively to its development with the production of the new electric Panda. He concluded by confirming that the New Panda is an important step in the company’s electrification journey, and everyone within the group is convinced that it will be a great success in the market. “Fiat came to Serbia in 1950 and it is our responsibility to continue with these investments, with this technology and always evolve to improve in everything.”

As explained, the inauguration of the new production line for the electric Fiat Panda represents an event of great importance in all respects for both Stellantis, the and Serbia and the future of mobility. The electric Panda will certainly try to win over the motorists who will be looking for a reliable, efficient and above all environmentally friendly car. To conclude the day, a large fireworks display was organized that lit up the sky of Kragujevac, celebrating the beginning of a new chapter for Fiat and for electric mobility in Serbia.

Production of the new Fiat Grande Panda started, but the waiting is still a few months to see it on the road. Recall that orders are scheduled to open in September, while first deliveries are expected by the end of the year.