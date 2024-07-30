Jeep on the rebound: Renegade and Cherokee set to relaunch Stellantis in North America

After an absence, these models are ready to return to the market, bringing with them a load of new features and innovations. The goal? To fill a gap in the lineup that CEO Tavares says has weighed on Stellantis results, especially in North America.

Jeep Cherokee and Renegade’s big comeback

The Stellantis automotive group has just announced a major update to its lineup, with the imminent return of two much-loved models Jeep from the past. We are talking about the Jeep Cherokee and the Jeep Renegade, which will be tasked with trying to lift the negative sales performance of Stellantis in the North American market in the first six months of 2024. These two SUVs, which have always been appreciated by several generations of the brand’s fans, are now preparing to come to market with a more refreshed design, cutting-edge technologies, and improved performance.

Cherokee’s sixth generation will come with a more rugged and refined design, always emphasizing its off-road roots. Thanks to the use of a completely new platform, the new Cherokee will be able to offer superior ride comfort and greater agility on all types of terrain. As for The Jeep compact SUV, namely the Renegade, we will see that it will be revamped with more modern and dynamic styling, while remaining true to its characteristic style. The new, more efficient and powerful powertrains will surely engage drivers in all aspects of it.

A strategic investment in the future of Stellantis

This return of Cherokee and Renegade comes at a time of great transformation for the Jeep brand. Stellantis has in fact announced that there are ambitious electrification plans in the pipeline, all with the common goal of offering a growing range of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. This means that even models such as the Cherokee and Renegade will be made available to the market in electric versions, and they will certainly be able to deliver high performance and a reduced environmental impact.

Cherokee and Renegade’s return currently represents a very significant juncture for Stellantis. These two models have long been mainstays in the Jeep lineup, and their absence from the market has been quite felt in recent years. With their return, Stellantis hopes to be able to strengthen its position in the compact and midsize SUV segment, and try to win new customers who are looking for a versatile, reliable vehicle with strong character.

By bringing back the Cherokee and Renegade, and with its commitment to electrification, the American brand is confirming its desire to remain at the forefront of the automotive industry, with the goal of reviving Stellantis’ group sales even in a market that has always been deemed necessary such as North America.