New Fiat Fastback: here’s what the new generation could look like

The new Fiat Fastback will be the third model in the Fiat Grande Panda family to arrive, after the new Fiat Multipla in 2025. Its debut will take place in 2026. This car will have many things in common with the Multipla, starting with its dimensions. Both will be C-segment SUVs, with the difference that the new Multipla will be more spacious and boxy, while the new Fastback will have a more aerodynamic and sporty style.

A render anticipates what will be the design of the new Fiat Fastback arriving in 2026

The new Fiat Fastback will share many fundamental design elements with its twin model, including the front style and general details, but will also feature a more aggressive and sloping roofline and more elegant side windows. Unlike the new Multipla, we expect there to be less contrasting black plastic and instead greater use of elements painted to match the bodywork or in contrasting colors. This should help Fiat push this model towards more design-oriented but less practicality-focused customers.

The front of the new Fiat Fastback will be dominated by intelligent LED lighting for the headlights and a distinctive daytime light signature, as well as an illuminated Fiat logo. The interiors and range of engines should be similar to that of the new Fiat Multipla. After all, both cars will derive from the Grande Panda, will have a length of around 4.4 meters and will use the Smart Car platform.

In this article, we show you a render created by digital creator Avarvarii published by the magazine Auto Express that imagines the style of this model. Those who have seen the new Fiat Fastback in person say that this version is quite close to what will be the real style of the anticipated model that we will see by the end of 2026. Some previews of the model were revealed during the presentation of the Grande Panda in early July 2024.