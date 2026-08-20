Alfa Romeo delayed the new Giulia to 2027: designers are resorting to AI fever dreams

What will the next-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia look like after 2027? Right now, not even the suits at Stellantis have a clear answer. As the Italian brand drags its feet over its D-segment roadmap, internet artists are happily filling the void with digital fever dreams. The latest wild speculation comes courtesy of designer Bruno Callegarin, who fired up an AI algorithm to render a Giulia very low, sleek, and dramatic.

Advertisement

Drenched in satin silver with copper accents, Callegarin’s concept marries traditional Italian sports sedan proportions with a sweeping fastback roofline. The real party trick, however, is a set of suicide doors opening without a central B-pillar.

It is a stunning visual exercise designed to show off a minimalist interior, though anyone who has ever owned an Italian car knows rear-hinged doors without structural support would turn daily life into a structural integrity nightmare. Naturally, this project has zero official backing from Turin—it is pure automotive fan fiction created while we wait for real news.

Advertisement

The Giulia badge has been legendary since 1962, representing the quintessential lightweight Italian performance sedan. The current iteration, introduced back in 2015 on the famed rear-wheel-drive Giorgio platform, earned cult status for its razor-sharp steering and chassis dynamics. Originally, Alfa planned to replace this masterpiece by 2026 with a soul-crushing, pure-electric successor.

Then corporate reality hit HQ. As global EV demand wobbled, Stellantis quietly hit the emergency brake on its all-electric mandate. The result? The current Giulia and Stelvio will remain on the Cassino assembly lines through late 2027, far longer than anyone anticipated.

Torino’s engineers are now back at the drawing board, hastily rethinking their strategy to allow for internal combustion engines and hybrid setups. Until Alfa Romeo decides what platform and powertrains will actually power the post-2027 era, we are left staring at gorgeous AI renders, hoping the real thing retains even a fraction of its soul.