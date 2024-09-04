2025 Fiat Argo and Cronos to undergo some significant upgrades

After their success in South America, the Italian compacts are preparing for a mid-career makeover. First introduced in 2017 and 2018, respectively, Argo and Cronos will receive a cosmetic update and will be equipped with new equipment, with a special focus on safety.

Manufacturer Fiat is implementing major revolutions in the compact car segment for the South American market, thanks to restyling of the Argo and Cronos models. Both cars are well known and appreciated in Latin countries due to their strong price-quality ratio. Changes are planned for 2025 that will completely overhaul their styling, presenting them with much improved and rich equipment, with a focus especially focused on safety as well.

As for the cabin of the Argo and Cronos models, we know that it will feature much better and high-quality materials that will give a more modern look through its design. The part that will most attract consumers of these cars, is definitely the new multimedia system with a 10.1-inch central touch screen size, which will be perfectly connectable to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with wireless mode. Forecasts also put in addition an acoustic enhancement from the outside for more comfort while driving.

The restyle of the two vehicles affects primarily its front end, where it is possible to notice a new bumper with much sportier lines, with added chrome details that go to give the cars a touch of elegance. The grille and headlights will also be completely renewed, as full-LED headlights will be introduced, which will be made available in the standard kit of the cars top-of-the-line versions. On the sides, we will find new alloy wheels with fully electric wing mirrors (depending on the type of trim chosen of course) that will complement the styling of the cars.

Safety and equipment

As we mentioned at the beginning of the text, one of the main new features concerns the safety of these vehicles. In this regard, Fiat has decided to make side airbags standard equipment for all versions of the two models Argo and Cronos. A very important addition in terms of safety, which will take care of protecting the occupants of the passenger compartment in case of a side impact. This is a choice that will be greatly appreciated and underscores Fiat’s commitment to paying the utmost attention to the safety of its vehicles on the market.

Turning instead to the motor equipment of the cars, no major changes should be expected. In fact, the Cronos and Argo models, will continue to be supplied to the public with the 107-hp 1.3 Firefly flex and 75-hp 1.o Firefly engines, paired with the transmission that will be either manual or automatic CVT, depending on the buyer’s personal choice.

When does production of the Cronos and Argo start?

These two new Cronos and Argo cars are expected to be produced in a few months, in February next year to be precise, while the final launch on the automotive market is expected to take place by the following month, then March 2025. The pricing may be up slightly from the current models on the market, but certainly the upgrades and new features in addition to the models, justify the slight increase expected. Fiat then, with the introduction of these two redesigns, aims to confirm its leadership in the compact car segment for the South American market.