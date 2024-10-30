Fiat Toro gets advanced Hybrid system over Pulse and Fastback

Stellantis recently confirmed that its first hybrid-flex models produced in Brazil will be the Fiat Fastback and Pulse, presented on October 25. These vehicles will adopt a 12V mild hybrid system. Additionally, in recent hours it emerged that the new Fiat Toro will feature more advanced hybrid technology, offering a competitive advantage over competitors who haven’t yet launched similar models.

New Fiat Toro will have an even more advanced hybrid system compared to Fastback and Pulse

While the hybrid versions of Fiat Pulse and Fastback will arrive next November, the new Fiat Toro will take a bit more time to bring its first electrified version to market. The pickup is preparing to compete with rivals that aren’t even in production yet: Volkswagen Tarok, Toyota Corolla Cross pickup, Renault Niágara, and Nissan Kicks pickup.

The new strategy involves transitioning from a 12-volt hybrid system, currently used in compact models, to a 48-volt system. Although data indicates that the 48-volt system is significantly more powerful than the basic hybrid technology, in practice, the differences in performance and consumption are less pronounced than one might expect.

The new Fiat Toro will therefore have a more sophisticated hybrid system to respond to its future rivals. The e-DCT 48V hybrid technology will work alongside the T270 engine, which is a 1.3 turbo flex with a maximum power of 185 HP and should provide up to an additional 30 HP. This means that in Brazil, Compass, Commander, and Toro will have over 200 horsepower, while maintaining the 1.3 turbo flex engine.

This will obviously not only reduce polluting emissions and adapt the vehicle to the new Proconve L8 emission standards but will also make the Fiat Toro more economical. In this way, the pickup will have an ace up its sleeve in the coming years to remain the best-selling in the market compared to its new rivals until the arrival of its new generation here.