The California dealership that mistook a fleet of Dodge Demons for long-term stocks

If you bought into Dodge’s apocalyptic marketing campaign screaming that the Challenger SRT Demon was a fleeting ghost you’d never see again, you can officially stop sweating. Eight long years after the initial tire smoke cleared, the secondary market is actively hoarding.

If you stroll into Huntington Beach Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram in sunny California, you might mistake the showroom for a localized Mopar cult meeting rather than a retail dealership. They currently boast a staggering inventory of eight standard Demons and no fewer than seven ultra-limited Demon 170 models. It seems the “Last Call” wasn’t quite the final round everyone anticipated, or at least, someone forgot to tell this specific finance department.

What makes this accidental museum truly magnificent is the sheer commitment to the long game. Several of these standard Dodge Challenger Demons have been comfortably occupying dealership real estate since 2021. Leading the premium pricing parade is a stunning Blue Pearlcoat specimen commanding a cool $107,621. If blue isn’t your flavor of financial speculation, you can opt for Go Mango, F8 Green, Pitch Black, or Billet Silver, all perfectly synchronized at an identical asking price of $107,552. The bargain-basement options, sit at $103,157 for a pair dressed in Pitch Black and Yellow Jacket.

Hilariously, the dealership has conveniently omitted any mention of mileage in their listings. Whether these are pristine, wrapper-on garage queens or cars that have suffered a few undisclosed test-drive launches remains a beautiful mystery.

For that six-figure ransom, you receive the legendary 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, capable of churning out a violent 840 HP and 1,044 Nm of torque on 100-octane race fuel, or a still-excessive 808 HP and 972 Nm on standard 91-octane premium. Considering these monsters originally left the factory with an $84,995 price tag, the dealer is clearly still squeezing every ounce of hype out of the market.

But the real absurdity lies in their collection of seven Demon 170s. Dodge swore up and down that production would be strictly capped at 3,301 units globally to preserve “exclusive” status. Yet, nearly a quarter of a percent of the world’s entire supply is currently sunbathing on a single lot in Orange County.

Built with heavily reinforced internals and a massive 3.0-liter supercharger that makes the original 717-horsepower Hellcat look like a lawnmower, the 170 generates a terrifying 1,025 HP and 945 lb-ft of torque on E85. Four of these apex predators are listed at $138,946, while a Plum Crazy Pearlcoat version demands $139,041. If you absolutely must blind oncoming traffic, the most expensive unit on the lot is a Sublime green example priced at $155,536.