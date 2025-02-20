The 3 most charismatic Ferraris of the Manzoni era

Ferrari models from the Manzoni era that stand out for their stylistic fluidity, formal coherence, and disruptive aesthetic impact

Three authentic Ferrari models designed by Manzoni

Some Ferraris designed by Flavio Manzoni-an indisputably talented designer-are true works of art, worthy of being placed alongside Pininfarina’s creations. In this article, we present the three most iconic Ferraris born from Manzoni’s pencil – models that stand out for their stylistic fluidity, formal coherence and disruptive aesthetic impact – chosen by a colleague of mine who writes for the same newspaper in the Italian edition clubalfa.it, whose sequence is derived only from the date of birth.

The Ferrari LaFerrari

The Ferrari LaFerrari, unveiled in 2013, represents the pinnacle of Italian automotive engineering and design. Heir to a prestigious lineage of limited-edition supercars, the LaFerrari is credited with being the first hybrid-powered road-going Ferrari, paving the way for new technological frontiers.

The LaFerrari’s sinuous, aerodynamic lines are an ode to stylistic purity. Every detail is designed to maximize downforce without compromising the elegance of the bodywork. Butterfly doors add a touch of theatricality, while the overall design reflects the sporty and refined soul of this supercar.

The beating heart of the LaFerrari is a 6.5-liter V12 engine producing 800 horsepower, combined with a KERS hybrid system derived from Formula 1, for a total output of 963 horsepower. This combination offers breathtaking performance, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds and a top speed in excess of 350 km/h.The sound of the V12 engine is a symphony that intoxicates the senses, while the precise and responsive handling ensures total control on the road. The Aperta version of the LaFerrari offers an even more intense driving experience, with the ability to enjoy the performance of the open-top supercar. Produced in only 210 examples, LaFerrari Aperta represents an exclusive opportunity for sports car enthusiasts.

The Ferrari Monza SP2

The Ferrari Monza SP2, inspired by the 330 TR, is a work of art on four wheels, embodying the essence of high-performance sports cars. Created by Flavio Manzoni, this car is a tribute to the Ferrari brand’s glorious past, reinterpreted in a modern key.

The Monza SP2, which is also available in a single-seater version (SP1), is distinguished by its sleek and aerodynamic design, reminiscent of the iconic 750 Monza and 860 Monza. Its open bodywork offers a unique driving experience, enhancing both visual and sensory emotions. Under the hood, the Monza SP2 houses a powerful 6.5-liter V12 engine, capable of delivering 810 horsepower of pure power. Performance is outstanding, with 0-60 mph acceleration in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed in excess of 300 mph.

The Ferrari Daytona SP3

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a car that captures the soul with its beauty and breathtaking performance. Its design, inspired by the legendary 330 P4 and 250 P5, is a work of art that evokes intense emotions.

This supercar represents a special chapter in Ferrari’s Icona series, celebrating the historic hat trick at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona. Its sculpted, aerodynamic bodywork conceals a beating heart: a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, inherited from the 812 Competizione and taken to higher levels of power, with 840 horsepower of pure adrenaline. Performance is spine-tingling: 0-60 mph in 2.85 seconds and a top speed of more than 340 mph. But the Daytona SP3 is not just numbers: it is a sensory experience that engages all the senses, a car that makes the heart race. Produced in only 599 examples, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is an exclusive for the few, as indeed are all three iconic Ferraris born from the pencil of Manzoni here.