A rare Ferrari 599 SA Aperta up for auction in Switzerland

A splendid 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta will be auctioned by Bonhams Cars on Sunday, June 30th in Cheserex, Switzerland. The example offered is the one with chassis number ZFF72RDB000183444. The sale could result in a proceeds between 1.8 and 2.1 million euros, according to estimates made by specialists. The car has had a total of only two owners throughout its life. It has a complete service history and has recently undergone a technical inspection. It’s worth noting that the Ferrari 599 SA Aperta is one of the most exclusive supercars from the Prancing Horse in the modern era. Its limited production run of 80 units, destined for a lucky few, plays in its favor.

A rare Ferrari 599 SA Aperta goes up for auction for a figure starting at 1.8 million euros

Under the long front hood is a 6.0-liter V12 engine, the same as the 599 GTO. It delivers a maximum power of 670 horsepower at 9250 rpm, with a peak torque of 620 Nm at 6500 rpm, on a dry weight of 1,595 kilograms. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes place in 3.6 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in about 10 seconds. The top speed is 325 km/h.

The dynamic behavior is excellent, thanks also to the balanced weight distribution and the magnetorheological suspension. Braking is handled by a Brembo carbon-ceramic system, which does its job very well. The 6-speed F1 gearbox, with its lightning-fast gear changes, sets the pace for the intoxicating mechanical sounds.

The Ferrari 599 SA Aperta made its debut at the 2010 Paris Motor Show. Created to celebrate Pininfarina’s 80th anniversary, the two central letters of the name bear the initials of two important members of that family: Sergio and Andrea. The mechanics are those of the 599 GTO, a car from which it visually differs due to the different development of the upper part. The example put up for auction by Bonhams Cars boasts a Nero Daytona body and has yellow brake calipers. The stitching in the interior, which is also black, is of this color too. Driven very little, it boasts a mileage of less than 4,300 kilometers since delivery.