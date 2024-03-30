Ferrari Daytona SP3: a unique Tailor Made specimen

The Ferrari Daytona SP3, as we know, represents the excellence of Ferrari design and technology.

We therefore imagine adding further detail and customization to this already rare exception of a car. An extra touch of uniqueness on this hypercar would turn it into a truly unrepeatable specimen. At the Maranello factory it was possible, using the Tailor Made program to customize a Ferrari Daytona SP3. Here then, we are faced with true exclusivity!

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Tailor Made design

Taking into consideration the request for customization, professionals from Ferrari’s Tailor Made program developed and shaped this magnificent example, giving the hyper car a completely original and unique look. The model’s bodywork has been covered in a striking special color scheme, an exposed carbon fiber finish with Transitional Oro effect, creating an unprecedented elegance and sportiness. The interior takes up the theme with a refined combination of Musk leather and black Alcantara, enhancing the luxurious soul.

This choice gives a very special interpretation, which makes the Ferrari Daytona SP3 distiption stand out.

The powerful of the Ferrari Daytona SP3: a true work of art

But shall we mention the engine of the Maranello house’s work of art? The Ferrari Daytona SP3 possesses a mighty 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 beating heart, capable of unleashing 840 horsepower.

Performance, needless to say, is screaming: the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes place in just 2.85 seconds, while the top speed exceeds 340 km/h.

All this wrapped in a unique and sophisticated design, making this car an adrenaline dream. Then if you add to this limitless exclusivity with Tailor Made customization it makes everything even more precious and unparalleled. A unique and unrepeatable work of power art.