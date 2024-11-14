The Ferrari 812 Competizione A Tailor Made Batman would love

The Ferrari 812 Competizione A is one of the most frequently customized supercars through Maranello’s Tailor Made program. We have covered several specimens of this model modified by this division of the Prancing Horse multiple times. Today we present another one, with a very bold chromatic character that Batman would absolutely love.

Ferrari 812 Competizione A: a new Tailor Made customization revealed

For the bodywork, a glossy Nero Hiro Alba paint was chosen, which the famous comic book character would be proud of. Giallo Modena accents illuminate it, bringing energy to the livery and properly highlighting certain elements of this supercar’s aesthetic canvas, which certainly doesn’t lack in boldness.

The Ferrari 812 Competizione A is indeed one of the most exuberant and charismatic sports cars in the brand’s recent production. This vehicle exudes energy from every square centimeter of its stylistic execution. The interior is no exception. For this particular specimen, the cabin has also been customized by Tailor Made specialists according to the client’s input, featuring Daytona racing seats in Walnut Heritage leather that evoke a noble past.

A series of details, such as the black Alcantara dashboard and additional carbon fiber elements, complete the expressive canvas, sealing this masterpiece of surprising originality. The result is a unique Ferrari 812 Competizione A in terms of expression and rich in charm.

The mechanics remain unchanged, in line with this type of in-house modifications, which are limited to exterior aspects. After all, it wouldn’t make sense to change the substance of such a vehicle, which is already at the top in terms of engineering, emotion, and performance. There’s a close connection to the racing world here, as racing know-how has influenced the creative process without negatively affecting the vehicle’s driving accessibility, which remains usable even by those who aren’t pilots, despite having track-worthy performance.

The dynamic energy of the Ferrari 812 Competizione A comes from a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, positioned under the long front hood, delivering a maximum power of 830 horsepower at 9,250 rpm. This power reaches the ground through the rear wheels only, very effectively and accompanied by anthology-worthy sound notes that permanently embed themselves in one’s emotional apparatus with vibrant intensity.

The numbers only partially express its performance vigor, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h. One of the Ferrari 812 Competizione A‘s advantages is the ability to enjoy these performances in the open air, expanding the sensory range compared to its coupe sibling. Only 599 units were produced in this limited run.