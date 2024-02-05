Ferrari LaFerrari’s successor showcased in a new video

The road-going hypercar set to succeed the Ferrari LaFerrari is beginning to reveal itself with a design closer to the final version. Although the features remain heavily disguised, Ferrari’s next limited edition has commenced its testing, albeit with the bodywork covered by sheets. The front end appears lower and more sinuous than that of the previous prototypes, which looked almost flat, like that of a sedan.

Ferrari LaFerrari: the successor in some tests in a video

In the latest video by Varryx, we can admire the test car in a configuration that disguises the final bodywork differently from what has been seen before. The prototype is filmed from many angles. There’s a moment in the video where you can also catch a glimpse of the driver’s door partially lifted. The door opens scissor-style, just like the LaFerrari‘s. Under the rear hood, there won’t be the iconic V12 engine but a more compact and lighter V6, turbocharged and hybrid, to underline the connection with the 499P, the winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023.

There are no indications of the maximum power, but it is expected to exceed 1000 horsepower. The technology and materials will be of the highest quality. The aerodynamic aspect will also be meticulously crafted, with active appendages and stylistic solutions aimed at achieving the highest level of downforce.

In the video, the new Ferrari hypercar can be admired for a few seconds, but its overwhelming charm is already perceptible. The frames also draw attention to other Ferrari cars, starting with the successor to the 812 Superfast, appearing as a heavily disguised test mule. Like the Ferrari hypercar, it is expected to arrive later this year.