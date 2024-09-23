Alfa Romeo struggles in US market: Giulia offered with massive discounts as brand faces challenges

It’s no secret anymore that Alfa Romeo is facing many difficulties in the U.S. market. A few days ago, a viral video online showed an open dealership of the brand, but without any employees inside. The situation doesn’t seem to be better even in Europe, where sales are not reaching expected levels, as recent market data shows. In particular, it seems that Alfa Romeo Giulia is struggling to attract customers. In the United States, no one seems to want to buy the beautiful Giulia, so much so that several dealers are offering discounts of up to $15,000 USD.

Alfa Romeo Giulia sold with discounts up to $15,000 in the United States: difficult situation for the brand

The dealerships’ goal is to clear inventory and make room for when its restyling arrives in 2026. The Alfa Romeo Giulia is offered in the United States in five different trim levels and with two different engines. Four trim levels are offered with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which produces 280 horsepower, with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive available as an option.

The top-of-the-range version, the Quadrifoglio, instead has a 505-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine. Currently, several dealers in the United States have lowered the price of the 2023 Giulia to $35,760, exactly $15,000 less than the original price. This means it costs less than a Toyota Prius. Even the 2024 Quadrifoglio version is being offered with a hefty discount, albeit lower: $6,326 less than the recommended price. The final price thus drops to $84,049, compared to the original price of $90,375.

These, along with the Stelvio, could be the last Alfa Romeos to feature an internal combustion engine. According to the latest rumors, in fact, the new generation of Stelvio, expected for 2025, will be only electric and with a range extender. This means that the combustion engine will be used as a generator to recharge the vehicle’s battery. The same strategy could be used for the new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia, expected for 2026. Both models will be based on the STLA Large platform, the same used for the Dodge Charger Daytona.