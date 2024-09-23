Stellantis aims to slash North American inventory by 100,000 units by 2025

Stellantis aims to reduce its inventory in North America by 100,000 units by the beginning of next year. According to CFO Natalie Knight, the company has already decreased its stock by about 45,000 vehicles in July and August 2024. This strategy comes after the Dodge Hornet has been at the top of the list of slowest-selling cars in the United States for several months now.

During a virtual conference, Stellantis CFO Natalie Knight emphasized that the automaker’s priority is to improve its position in the North American market in the coming years. The goal, Knight explained, is to put North America on a more solid and sustainable trajectory for the future, particularly by 2025. Stellantis is actively working on a series of strategies to strengthen its presence and competitiveness in this very important market, aiming to ensure stable and lasting growth for the automotive group.

Earlier this year, Stellantis revealed that the group’s overall inventory had reached about 1.4 million vehicles at the end of the first half. This figure highlights a significant accumulation of inventory, partly linked to a less incisive commercial performance in the North American market. This weakness had a direct impact on the company’s financial results, so much so that the adjusted operating profit fell by 40% compared to the previous period.

North America, traditionally considered the main market for Stellantis, has thus contributed negatively to this decline, reflecting the need to revise commercial and logistical strategies to improve inventory management and sales in this key area. The company is trying to address these challenges through a series of initiatives aimed at reducing inventory, increasing demand, and restoring more stable profitability.