Maserati seeks new US marketing head after Tavares cites it as key problem

Stellantis is currently looking for a new marketing manager for Maserati North America. The job posting was published five days ago on Media Bistro, a portal dedicated to personnel recruitment. The last person to hold this role was Lindsay Fifelski, who joined Maserati in February, coming from Dodge, where she managed advertising and social media. Previously, she worked for nearly three years at another Stellantis brand: Alfa Romeo.

Maserati is seeking a new marketing manager in the United States, following Tavares’ words indicating this as the brand’s main problem

She took the place of Kelly MacDonald, who was promoted from CMO to CEO in December. According to Fifelski‘s LinkedIn profile, she still holds the position of marketing manager for Maserati North America. This personnel search comes at a particular time, considering that recently Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, attributed responsibility for disappointing sales to the Trident brand’s marketing department.

“With Maserati, we have the right cars and we have the right technologies,” Carlos Tavares stated. “We can offer luxury sports cars that are either combustion-powered or 100% electric. If sales are slow right now, it’s a marketing issue. We’ve also improved a lot on the quality front, but now we need to work on marketing. We lack prospects and leads, we need to reach potential customers and convey the right message for the right positioning.” The job posting states that the marketing director will manage all marketing activities in the region. This includes media and communication strategies, exclusive customer events, and lead generation.

The new hire will be responsible for driving and overseeing all marketing activities in the region, including “developing media strategy guidelines to fully leverage the latest digital marketing opportunities and developing communication strategies to ensure relevant and effective messaging for key markets.” Just a month ago, Fifelski had posted on LinkedIn about the brand’s success at Monterey Car Week.

“The unveiling of the brand new GT2 Stradale at The Quail, the first track run and customer delivery of the new MCXtrema, and Maserati are just some of the unforgettable moments from my first Monterey Car Week experience,” Fifelski wrote. MacDonald, to whom Fifelski reported, praised the effort in a comment. “Great planning and execution by you and your team,” MacDonald wrote.