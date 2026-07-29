Stellantis sets the standard for safety as Kokomo and Etobicoke win NADCA awards

Stellantis’ Kokomo Casting Plant in Indiana and Etobicoke Casting Plant in Ontario have earned new safety honors from the North American Die Casting Association for their 2025 performance. NADCA will present the awards during its annual meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan, scheduled from September 29 through October 1. The association evaluates facilities based on injuries that lead to missed workdays, temporary job transfers or restrictions on normal duties.

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Stellantis plants in Indiana and Ontario earn major safety awards

Kokomo will receive recognition for maintaining safety results better than the U.S. manufacturing industry average for 10 consecutive years. The Indiana facility also earned the 2025 Outstanding Safety Award, bringing its total to 12 NADCA safety honors since 2014.

NADCA bases its evaluation on the DART rate, which measures workplace injuries and illnesses that result in days away from work, restricted duties or job transfers. To qualify for the Outstanding Safety Award, a plant must record a DART rate at or below the threshold calculated from national industry data.

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Plant manager Jeremy Agnew credited the achievement to the daily actions of employees. He emphasized that safety must remain part of every stage of production because procedures, training and inspections only deliver results when workers apply them consistently during normal operations and maintenance work.

The Kokomo facility covers approximately 624,000 square feet and ranks among the world’s largest die-casting plants. It produces transmission cases, aluminum castings for several automotive applications and components used in engine-block manufacturing.

Stellantis’ Etobicoke plant received both the Perfect Award and the Progress Award. NADCA gives the Perfect Award to facilities that complete the year without any incident resulting in missed workdays, job transfers or restricted duties. The Progress Award recognizes plants that improve their DART rate by at least 25% compared with the previous year.

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The Etobicoke plant, located in the Toronto area, produces aluminum components for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. Winning both awards shows that the facility avoided serious workplace incidents throughout 2025 while also improving on the safety performance it recorded one year earlier.

NADCA represents about 290 companies operating in the die-casting industry and compares members using safety data that facilities submit to U.S. authorities. Its awards therefore consider more than the total number of reported incidents. They focus primarily on how workplace injuries affect employees’ health and their ability to continue performing their regular jobs.