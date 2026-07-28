2027 Ram Heavy Duty debuts with a new engine, higher payload, and class-leading screen space

Ram will offer the Power Wagon with the 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-six, a move that significantly increases towing and payload capability but requires some compromises in its most specialized off-road equipment. Production will begin this summer at the Saltillo plant in Mexico, while US deliveries will start in August 2026.

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Ram Power Wagon gets Cummins diesel power for the first time

The High-Output Cummins produces 430 hp and 1,075 lb-ft of torque, or about 1,457 Nm. Ram pairs the engine with an eight-speed ZF TorqueFlite automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. With this setup, the Power Wagon can tow nearly 20,000 pounds, or roughly 9,070 kilograms, and carry up to 3,000 pounds, slightly more than 1,360 kilograms.

The diesel engine’s extra weight and higher front-axle loads required Ram to revise the chassis and suspension setup. As a result, the company removed the factory-installed winch and Articulink suspension, while adding a stiffer frame, 20-inch wheels and 34-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires designed to support heavier loads.

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The Power Wagon equipped with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 retains a stronger focus on serious off-road driving and keeps the technical features that helped build the model’s reputation. Ram also brings back beadlock-capable wheels on this version, allowing drivers to secure the tire to the rim when running particularly low air pressures off-road.

The 2027 Heavy Duty lineup also brings changes to the HEMI-powered Ram 2500. Ram will offer a $835 Payload Upgrade Package that adds specific leaf springs and an anti-spin rear differential. These changes increase the gross vehicle weight rating from 10,000 to 11,040 pounds, while payload capacity rises to 4,580 pounds, or about 2,077 kilograms.

On single-rear-wheel Ram 3500 models, the gross vehicle weight rating increases to 11,440 pounds, up 400 pounds from the 2026 lineup. The update expands configuration options without forcing customers to move to a dual-rear-wheel model.

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Ram will also introduce the 2500 Emergency Response Vehicle by the end of 2026. It will become the brand’s first Heavy Duty truck developed specifically for police departments, fire departments and rescue teams. The vehicle uses the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, dual alternators that deliver a combined 400 amps and a 4.10 final-drive ratio.

Finally, the lineup gains the Symbol of Protest V8 badge on HEMI models, new Satin Black exterior ordering options and wider availability for the Sport Appearance and Night Edition packages. Ram continues to offer the 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 display, a dedicated passenger screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a digital rearview mirror. New exterior colors include Serrano Green Metallic and Tank Clear-Coat.