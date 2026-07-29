Dodge’s most powerful Sixpack Charger is coming to burn up Woodward Avenue

The American muscle icon is getting ready to drop its most powerful SIXPACK-powered Charger to date. The grand reveal is slated for August 7 at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, right during the press preview for Roadkill Nights, the annual holy pilgrimage that transforms legal street driving into a high-octane spectacle on legendary Woodward Avenue.

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Dodge CEO Matt McAlear dryly noted that Roadkill Nights lets them “turn up the volume with something bigger, louder, and faster” every year. While eight-cylinder HEMI purists might still be mourning the loss of two cylinders, Dodge is adamant that a 550-horsepower twin-turbo inline-six can make enough noise to wake up the neighbors. This upcoming SIXPACK flagship aims to sit squarely at the top of the gas-powered Charger food chain, keeping performance, sound, and classic American tire-shredding culture alive.

The 2026 edition of Roadkill Nights is expanding with a brand-new road course inside the M1 Concourse circuit. The spotlight will shine bright on the Direct Connection Grudge Match, where drivers will wring out Charger Scat Packs packing that 550-hp twin-turbo SIXPACK engine.

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Of course, no muscle festival is complete without celebrity horsepower enthusiasts. Autograph hounds can catch NHRA icons Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, Matt Hagan, and Ida Zetterstrom, while Ram’s booth hosts NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck drivers Corey LaJoie, Brenden Queen, and Justin Haley.

Between signature signings, expect cloud-making burnouts, sideways drifting, and iconic Roadkill beaters. Mike Finnegan will be showing off Rotsun and Stubby Bob, with David Freiburger co-commentating alongside two-time winner Morgan Evans. To remind everyone what real insanity feels like, Pruett and Hagan will blast down Woodward Avenue in 12,000-horsepower Dodge Nitro dragsters.

To celebrate 60 years of Charger history, Dodge is displaying classic models next to modern iterations and the HEMI-powered Durango lineup. Chrysler is even bringing two modified Pacifica minivans while virtual racers can crash without consequences on Forza Horizon 6 simulators.