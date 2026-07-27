Jeep turns 85 as Kuniskis reflects on a brand that helped shape American history

The Toledo plant has built off-road vehicles since 1941, and Tim Kuniskis made that long-standing connection the centerpiece of Jeep’s 85th anniversary celebration. Rather than focusing on the brand’s most powerful model or the many special editions launched over the years, he highlighted the factory, its workers, and the role Toledo has played in Jeep’s history.

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Jeep celebrates 85 years at the Toledo plant where its story began

Kuniskis visited the plant with Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa. The factory still produces the Wrangler and Gladiator, two vehicles that preserve a clear visual and technical link to the military off-roaders once built by Willys-Overland. Toledo will celebrate that same legacy during the Toledo Jeep Fest, scheduled for August 6 through August 9.

Willys built around 360,000 vehicles during World War II, shipping many of them to Europe in crates. According to Kuniskis, Jeep did more than accompany a chapter of American history; it helped shape it directly. The brand then remained tied to Toledo for generations, relying on the city’s industrial knowledge and the experience of its workforce.

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People still use the Jeep name colloquially to describe many off-road vehicles, even when another automaker builds them. The ability to cross mud, rocks, and difficult terrain first served a military purpose, but enthusiasts later turned it into a defining part of the brand’s appeal. Over time, that same capability became one of the most widely used selling points across the SUV market.

The anniversary arrives during a complicated period for Jeep. After several years of declining U.S. sales, the brand has largely stabilized, even as demand for electrified models has slowed. Plug-in hybrid 4xe models and fully electric vehicles totaled around 40,000 sales during the first half of the previous year, and Kuniskis acknowledged that Jeep needs stronger results in the second half.

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Stellantis also expects Ram to potentially overtake Jeep in North America by 2030. Kuniskis does not view that possibility as a sign of Jeep losing importance, arguing that Ram simply has more room to expand into compact and midsize segments.

The group is also considering a museum dedicated to its American brands. The proposed venue would display concept cars, prototypes, and historic models that Stellantis currently keeps in storage.