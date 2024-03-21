Stellantis sales in Europe in February 2024 grow by 11.2%

European car registration figures for February 2024 have just been released, and Stellantis can only be satisfied. The automotive group recorded a growth of 11.2 percent compared to the same month last year.

To be precise, Stellantis recorded 172,268 registrations in February 2024. This growth allows the Group to increase its market share to 19.5 percent. This is a very positive result considering that the entire European market and the remaining automakers registered a total of 883,608 cars with a growth of 10.1 percent compared to the same month last year.

Considering the first two months of 2024, Stellantis sold 369,106 vehicles for a growth of 14.1 percent compared to the same period in 2023. So far, Stellantis’ market share in Europe is 18.3 percent, up 0.5 percent from the same period last year.

This trend can only increase in the coming months, with the arrival of new vehicles from Stellantis brands. Among the most anticipated are the Alfa Romeo Milano, which will debut April 10; the new Fiat Panda, with an unveiling set for July 11, 2024, to mark Fiat’s 125th anniversary; the Jeep Wagoneer; and the new Dodge Charger Daytona, already unveiled in early March. Also unveiled last month was the new generation Lancia Ypsilon, which will bring the brand back to Europe after years of inactivity.

These will be joined by sportier models such as the Abarth 600e and Lancia Ypsilon HF. As for electric cars, however, there is the new Peugeot E-5008, which just made its debut, and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, which will arrive in the next few years. However, the automotive group’s plans may change due to low demand for zero-emission cars and the upcoming political elections in the United States and Europe.