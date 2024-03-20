New Peugeot E-5008: the details of the electric SUV revealed

The new Peugeot E-5008 makes its debut and becomes the only fully electric SUV that offers exceptional and comfortable space for 7 passengers and an electric range of up to 660 km. Based on the STLA Medium platform and featuring a battery made in France, the E-5008 meets the needs of customers looking for a large SUV with a welcoming interior, long range, and high electrical efficiency. Peugeot assures its customers an additional warranty valid for 8 years or 160,000 km with the ALLURE CARE program.

New Peugeot E-5008: here’s how the French car manufacturer’s SUV changes

In its commitment to becoming a 100% electric brand, Peugeot is constantly expanding its range to meet the needs of all customers. The new E-5008 is the only model in its segment that offers fully electric mobility for seven passengers in an exceptionally spacious and welcoming interior. The new Peugeot E-5008 confirms the flexible nature of the Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform and is the first model to benefit from the extended configuration. The wheelbase of 2.90 meters and the length of 4.79 meters allows for plenty of space inside the passenger compartment.

The STLA Medium platform is designed to meet customer expectations in terms of autonomy (up to 660 km), charging time (from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes), driving pleasure, performance, efficiency, and services. The new Peugeot E-5008, which will be produced exclusively at the Sochaux plant, is equipped with ACC batteries produced in a facility in Douvrin, France.

Sales of the new Peugeot E-5008 will begin in autumn 2024. The range will include two versions of Allure and GT, each with three option packages for easy selection, and three electric motors (210 HP, 230 HP Long Range, and 320 HP Dual Motor with 4WD ), as well as two electrified powertrains, a 48 V hybrid (136 HP) and plug-in hybrid (195 HP).

The car offers an aerodynamic silhouette and refined interior, ensuring optimal performance. The style of the model reflects its dynamics. The curve of the rear window is underlined by refined lateral stylistic elements, while the front is characterized by a new light signature and an innovative front grille that blends perfectly with the color of the bodywork.

The grille is highlighted by a thin and elegant black stripe that runs across the entire front of the new Peugeot E-5008, which houses ultra-compact LED headlights available on all versions. The E-5008 GT is equipped as standard with the new Peugeot Pixel LED technology, which automatically adapts the headlight beam to road conditions and maintains optimal lighting without disturbing other drivers or pedestrians.

The new E-5008 is equipped with wheels that guarantee both style and aerodynamic performance. The new Peugeot emblem is located in the center of the 19 or 20-inch wheels with a technical and geometric design. In the cabin, the 21-inch floating display makes the interior as technologically advanced as it is easy to use. The number of decorative accents on the body has been reduced and chrome elements have been removed in favor of painted elements: Meteor Gray on the front spoiler and rear bumper, Orbital Black on the mirror housings, and the bottom line of the vehicle.

The new Peugeot E-5008 is available in six colors: Obsession Blue, Ingaro Blue, Okenite White, Pearl Black, Artense Gray, and Titanium Grey. The new E-5008 GT comes as standard in a two-tone version with a gloss black roof. The elegant real aluminum finish and LED ambient lighting are customizable with a choice of 8 different colors.